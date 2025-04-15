Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave thought to spinning off Instagram as Big Tech antitrust scrutiny intensified, according to a 2018 memo that surfaced Tuesday as Zuckerberg took the stand to defend his company against claims that Meta illegally dominated social media.

“I wonder if we should consider the extreme step of spinning Instagram out as a separate company,” Zuckerberg said in the memo shown on the second day of a trial pitting Meta against President Trump’s Federal Trade Commission.

“As calls to break up the big tech companies grow, there is a non-trivial chance that we will be forced to spin out Instagram and perhaps Whatsapp in the next 5-10 years anyway,” Zuckerberg wrote in 2018 to other executives, according to Reuters.

The FTC is now asking for DC federal district court Judge James Boasberg as part of this new antitrust trial to force Meta (META) to sell off Instagram as well as its messaging service, WhatsApp.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg departs the E. Barrett Prettyman United States court house on Monday in Washington, DC, after the Federal Trade Commission began an antitrust trial against Meta. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) · Andrew Harnik via Getty Images

Instagram became a central topic for Zuckerberg as he spent his second day on the witness stand answering numerous questions from government prosecutors and being confronted with his past words and documents.

In a 2012 email, Zuckerberg told Facebook’s then chief financial officer, David Ebersman that a purchase of Instagram and other startups could be looked at as a way for Facebook to buy time.

“Even if some new competitor springs up, buying Instagram, Path, Foursquare etc. now will give us a year or more to integrate their dynamics before anyone can get close to their scale again,” Zuckerberg wrote, according to an account of the testimony reported by Bloomberg.

Zuckerberg agreed under questioning by the FTC’s attorney that buying Instagram was intended to “neutralize a competitor,” but he added that the purchase was also meant to boost Facebook’s quality and functionality.

​​“I read this as talking about incorporating the functionality and staying ahead in terms of quality. But scale is one aspect of that and time is one aspect of that,” Zuckerberg testified, according to Bloomberg.

“It’s not accurate to say that the only reason we were interested was the scale or growth rate, which I think that your question is implying.”

Boxes of documents are seen inside a vehicle following the first day of a historic antitrust trial putting Meta against the FTC. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) · ASSOCIATED PRESS

Zuckerberg told the court that Facebook’s interest in Instagram was also tied to its struggle to build its own photo sharing app.

While the company was analyzing building versus buying a camera app, he said he thought Instagram was “better at that, so I thought it was better to buy them.”

“Building a new app is hard,” Zuckerberg testified, “and many more times than not when we have tried to build a new app it hasn’t gotten a lot of traction.”