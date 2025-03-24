– A married couple were arrested in Ipoh, Perak, with some RM1.2 million (S$361,800) in liquid methamphetamine labelled as health and beauty drinks.

Perak police chief Noor Hisam Nordin said the 30-year-old man and his 29-year-old wife were caught at a petrol station at Canning Garden on March 20.

“The man was checked at a parcel delivery counter at the petrol station.

“We found six bottles containing the drugs, which were labelled as Kembali Dara, Ladies Collagen and Platinum Drink,” he said at a press conference at the state police contingent headquarters on March 24.

“The police were then led to the suspects’ house in Chemor, where we found six more bottles containing the drugs. We also seized drugs packing equipment and a mobile phone,” Comm Datuk Noor Hisam said, adding that a total of about 37,331ml of the drug was seized.

The chief said the drugs are believed to be meant for distribution locally and abroad.

“The drugs seized could have supplied 373,331 people,” he said.

Comm Noor Hisam added that the woman tested positive for Benzodiazepine, while the man has previous drug-related cases.

“Both of them are water filter salespersons. They have been active since June 2024, and are believed to have made numerous deliveries abroad,” he said.“One of the suspects will be remanded until March 27, the other until March 25.”

Comm Noor Hisam added that the matter will be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

“We urge the people to continue sharing information on drug-related activities with us so that action can be taken,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

