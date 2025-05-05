“This project is consistent with the goal of securing American energy dominance,” said Bob Blue, the utility’s CEO, echoing rhetoric voiced by Trump.

Blue reported that CVOW is ​“months away from first delivery of electricity to customers in early 2026” and on schedule for full completion by the end of next year.

Much of CVOW’s success stems from the fact that it has garnered bipartisan support, including that of the state’s governor, Glenn Youngkin, a Republican.

Despite all the progress, challenges still lurk, said Blue: ​“It’s difficult to fully assess the impact tariffs may have to the project’s final cost.”