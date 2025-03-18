



The U.S. is known for its world-renowned fast food chains, which have grown in popularity thanks to their massive portion sizes and calorically dense menu items.

McDonald’s prides itself on being one of the world’s leading fast food companies. Its ability to quickly adapt to the ever-evolving consumer and remain strong amid growing competition is partly attributed to its push for constant innovation, which has allowed it to continue staying relevant since its inception in 1954.

Because the fast food giant knows its clients better than anyone else, it has adapted its menu depending on the country it’s catering to, featuring items based on foods that are culturally preferred by the specific region. This is why each country has its own menu with exclusive offerings.

Although every country has a different menu, there are a couple of staple menu items that are consistent worldwide, such as its World Famous Fries, The Classic McDonald’s Hamburger and Cheeseburger, the Big Mac, McNuggets, and Vanilla Cone.

McDonald’s Big Mac is one of its most enduring popular items.

McDonald’s most popular menu items provide customers with the most value

It’s not surprising that McDonald’s (MCD) best-selling product is its World Famous Fries, with its Big Mac taking first place as the most popular burger on the menu.

The classic Big Mac is one of the most iconic and biggest items on the McDonald’s menu. This burger consists of two beef patties and a slice of American cheese, topped with pickles, shredded lettuce, chopped onion, and Big Mac Sauce, all sandwiched between three slices of sesame seed buns.

Although a fan favorite worldwide due to its value-worthy price, Canada has an exclusive burger that has already taken consumers by storm despite just launching last August, and its size is at the forefront of its quick success.

Canada’s Big Arch burger consists of two quarter-pounder patties layered with three slices of white cheese and topped with crispy onions, slivered onions, pickles, lettuce, and Big Arch Sauce, all sandwiched between a sesame and poppy seed bun.

McDonald’s faces customer backlash and sales declines

After nearly eight and a half decades of being America’s favorite fast-food chain, McDonald’s has been struggling with a slowdown in sales. This is partly due to growing competition, inflation, and changes in its DEI practices, which have caused persistent backlash and boycotts.

Over the last few years, customers have also complained about McDonald’s reducing its portion sizes while continuing to raise prices, asking the fast food giant to make larger burgers and more value meals that better satisfy customers.

According to McDonald’s fourth-quarter earnings report for 2024, comparable sales in the U.S. decreased by 1.4% compared to the same time last year, and global sales were down 0.1% for the full year.

Although the U.S. currently has the Double Quarter Pounder, which could be the closest menu item to the Big Arch burger, it’s not the same. Hence, McDonald’s has decided to bring the Big Arch burger to the U.S. in 2025 due to consumer demand and customer requests.

McDonald’s introducing the biggest burger on Canada’s current menu in the U.S. seems like a perfect way to kill two birds with one stone since the burger checks off many boxes on customers’ request list, including size, value, innovation, and a hint of intrigue for those who have yet to try it.

The fast food giant has yet to publicly disclose an exact date for when this burger will become available in the U.S., but it’s expected to launch this year.

