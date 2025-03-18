Manchester United’s striker search continues, with Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike both being looked at, while Newcastle are preparing to resist fierce competition for Alexander Isak in the summer. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

– Manchester United have added RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike to their shortlist amid their search to sign a striker, reports Sky Sports Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg. The Red Devils are said to be “intensively scouting” options, with enquiries having already been made regarding whether either would be open to a move to Old Trafford in the summer. Sesko, 21 has scored 16 goals across 35 games across all competitions this season, while 22-year-old Ekitike has scored 19 in 37 matches.

– Newcastle United are “adamant” that Alexander Isak will stay at the club this summer, according to the Daily Mail. The club’s chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is reported to have informed the hierarchy that all offers must be resisted for the 25-year-old, who was watched by scouts from Barcelona during the 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham United last week. Isak has three years remaining on his contract at St. James’ Park, and he has also been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal.

– A move for Atalanta midfielder Éderson is being prioritised by Manchester City, reports TEAMtalk. It is reported that manager Pep Guardiola sees the 25-year-old as an ideal future replacement for Mateo Kovacic, who the Citizens are looking to part ways with in the summer amid interest from LaLiga. Ederson has made 41 appearances for La Dea this season.

– AC Milan are planning to keep on-loan Manchester City defender Kyle Walker on a permanent basis, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. An offer worth €5 million is believed to be enough to sign the 34-year-old in the summer, following a run of impressive performances for the Rossoneri. The Serie A club are reportedly less convinced on forward João Félix, who is expected to return to Chelsea at the end of his loan at the San Siro.

– Scouts from Real Madrid are set to watch AFC Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen, reports The Sun. Los Blancos are said to be keen to get a closer look at the 19-year-old, after he was called up to the Spain national team to replace injured Barcelona defender Iñigo Martínez. Manchester United are also considering a potential move for him in the summer.