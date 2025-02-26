The start of the IndyCar season is an exciting time for any racing enthusiast, and Zak Brown, a former professional driver and current CEO of McLaren Racing, is as ready as anyone for those engines to rev.

Brown penned a letter to IndyCar fans in which he detailed his excitement for the new season and IndyCar’s recent partnership with FOX.

On Sunday, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on FOX will usher in the start of the 2025 IndyCar Series. All throughout the season, FOX will serve as the exclusive home of the IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis 500. FOX networks will broadcast all 17 races in 2025, from March 2 to the finale on Aug. 31 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Here are the highlights from Brown’s letter:

Brown can’t wait to see the production from the FOX broadcast team, not just this weekend but throughout the entire IndyCar season.

I couldn’t be more excited to tune into FOX’s broadcast this weekend. In the list of things that we can do to improve INDYCAR, number one was finding the right broadcast partner, and to have FOX on board is fantastic. Eric Shanks has a personal commitment to and passion for INDYCAR, and I think that will come through in the broadcast quality.

He loved the IndyCar commercials, including the one featuring 25-year-old phenom Pato O’Ward that ran during Super Bowl LIX, just as much as everyone else.

Those commercials epitomize what the series needs to embrace across the board – edgy, fresh, fun and out-of-the-box thinking and action. I’m impressed with what FOX is doing straight out of the gate, and from the conversations I’ve had with Eric and other FOX leadership and its production teams, that will continue through their broadcast coverage each race weekend. They’re focused on learning about the history and future of INDYCAR and what works best, intent on evolving their broadcast through the season. Continuous improvement, I love that.

Take a look at the next face of INDYCAR, Pato O’Ward | INDYCAR on FOX

Brown is thrilled to see IndyCar drivers in the spotlight and wants to continue putting them front and center.

The drivers are the stars of the show, and FOX has creatively promoted them in recent months, but we need to keep pushing as a collective. We need to continue searching for new successful avenues to promote their talents and personalities to in turn expand our audience. It will take a new and innovative approach, but the framework is in place to take monumental steps that will reward our sport immensely.

Brown believes they’ve built a championship-caliber team at McLaren.

In the meantime, we’ve made some strong changes within the team at Arrow McLaren this offseason. I’m excited about our new lineup with Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard joining Pato O’Ward, who has already shown himself to be a championship contender, and I’m ready to see them challenge on the track this weekend.

McLaren has also brought in a couple of big names behind the scenes.

Tony Kanaan brings his experience and passion for winning to lead the team on the competition side as Team Principal, and I’m thrilled to have Kevin Thimjon join the team as President, directing the business side of our INDYCAR team. I’ve known Kevin for a long time, when he was on my leadership team at JMI, and he and Tony are the right combination we need to keep raising the bar to win consistently on and off the track.

Like most sports fans, Brown has the Indy 500 circled on his calendar.

There’s no doubt we’re counting down the days until the Indy 500, where we’ll be racing once again with Kyle Larson in the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet for our fourth entry in the race. It’s an honor to work with Mr. Hendrick, Jeff Gordon and the Hendrick Motorsports team. We’re working hard together to get Kyle in a position to complete all 1,100 miles on May 25 in Indy and Charlotte, and just maybe win at both.

The 109th running of the Indy 500 will be held on May 25 and air on FOX. Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL on FOX analyst Michael Strahan will drive the pace car.

Full IndyCar on FOX coverage:

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!