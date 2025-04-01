In August of 2023 MDA Space announced it was acquiring the digital payload division of SatixFy Communications. Today they announced they planned to acquire the rest of the company.

SatixFy is an Israelli satellite chipmaker founded in 2012 supplies “semiconductors and solutions for the space and the satellite communications value chain.”

MDA Space said it would pay “US$2.10 per SatixFy share, representing a 75% premium to SatixFy’s share price on March 31, 2025.” The New York Stock Exchange traded stock (STAX) was up 64% on the news and closed at US $1.97 today.

MDA Space added in a press release that “The transaction, which represents an equity value for SatixFy of approximately US$193 million (approximately C$278 million), is expected to further enhance the end-to-end satellite systems offering of MDA Space as demand for next generation digital satellite communications continues to accelerate.”

This is a significant acquisition for MDA Space who provided the following points on how the acquisition will enhance their capabilities.

Adding complementary technology and a rich IP portfolio to enable end-to-end satellite communications solutions and expand offerings by combining MDA Space technology and capabilities in digital LEO and MEO satellites (MDA AURORA TM ) with SatixFy’s space grade chips and communications systems;

) with SatixFy’s space grade chips and communications systems; Vertically integrating a key and differentiated technology provider for MDA Space Satellite Systems business;

Adding a highly specialized and complementary technical team to MDA Space; and

Aligning the technology roadmap for MDA Space next generation software-defined digital satellites to continue to meet evolving needs of customers.

Mike Greenley, Chief Executive Officer of MDA Space said, “With this acquisition MDA Space is taking a logical next step to further reinforce our technical differentiation as the global market transitions from analog to digital satellite technology. Similar to MDA Space, SatixFy is an innovation company at its core, and bringing these two highly skilled teams together adds complementary expertise and technology that will allow us to further enhance our value proposition for current and future customers by providing vertically integrated and differentiated digital satellite solutions.”

Nir Barkan, Chief Executive Officer of SatixFy added that, “SatixFy has consistently aimed to revolutionize the market with digital chip-based solutions while establishing a world-leading space technology company. Joining MDA Space marks a significant milestone in that journey. This transaction is a testament to the innovation and dedication of our employees over the past decade. It will provide the scale, resources, and stability needed to continue delivering groundbreaking solutions for our customers.”

MDA Space said the transaction was “unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of MDA Space and SatixFy.” They added that they expect the acquisition to close in the third quarter of 2025.

