A Tennessee jury on Wednesday cleared three former Memphis police officers of all state charges stemming from the fatal beating of a Black motorist that sparked protests across the nation two years ago.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, and Justin Smith were found not guilty of second-degree murder, among other charges, in the death of Tyre Nichols.

Judge James Jones Jr. ordered the men immediately released. All three were overcome with emotion as they hugged each other and their lawyers in the Memphis courtroom.





A candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols on the anniversary of his death, Jan. 7, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. Karen Pulfer Focht / AP file

The former Memphis officers had already been facing time behind bars after they were convicted on some federal charges stemming from Nichols’ death.

A FedEx employee and aspiring photographer, Nichols was pulled over for alleged reckless driving at about 8:24 p.m. CST on Jan. 7, 2023.

“Get the f— out the f—-ing car!” an officer screamed while pulling Nichols out of his car.

“I didn’t do anything,” Nichols responded.

While he was on the pavement, officers could be seen using pepper spray and a Taser on Nichols before he fled on foot.

He ran toward his mother’s home, but pursuing officers eventually caught up with him about 80 yards short of that house, officials said.

Body camera footage showed Nichols being beaten and kicked while absorbing more pepper spray.

Nichols screamed “Mom!” as he was beaten during the second confrontation with police.

A police training officer and use-of-force expert testified for prosecutors and called the actions taken by officers against Nichols “unnecessary” and “excessive.”

The beating reflected a common law enforcement practice known as the “street tax” or “run tax” for abusing a suspect who flees, prosecutors have said.

Nichols’ death, three days after the beating, sparked protests against police brutality around the nation.

The victim’s parents were guests of the White House for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address just weeks later.