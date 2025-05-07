



President Trump’s popularity is still underwater in recent polls, but polling trackers at Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ) noted on Wednesday that the president’s average ratings for the past week saw modest net gains.

According to DDHQ’s favorability tracker, Trump is averaging a 51.7 percent unfavorable rating compared to a 44.4 percent favorable rating since he took office, for a net -7.3 percentage point average. That’s 2.9 percentage points better than his average on April 30.

DDHQ’s approval rating tracker similarly showed a moderately positive gain for Trump, averaging 51.2 percent disapproval to 44.5 percent approval, for a -6.7 percentage point net. He gained a net 2.7 percentage points since last Wednesday.

Trump railed against pollsters over sagging popularity numbers as he marked the 100th day of his return to the White House, but the average look from DDHQ provides a bright spot to the disappointing figures and what DDHQ’s team described as a potential “inflexion point.”

Trump’s net approval ratings remained relatively steady among demographics, though the president’s average net approval among women shifted up 2.2 percentage points from -22 last week to -19.8 on Wednesday.





Source link