Colorectal cancer (CRC) is a significant global health concern, often challenging to treat effectively with conventional methods and burdened by adverse effects. Scorpion venoms offer a unique avenue for exploration, given their ability to disrupt the cell cycle, inhibit growth, and trigger apoptosis. This study delves into the impact of Mesobuthus eupeus (M. eupeus) scorpion venom on the proliferation and progression of colorectal cancer at the molecular level. The total protein concentration in the venom (607.5 µg/mL) also emphasized the rich composition and potential for therapeutic applications. The study reveals that M. eupeus venom effectively reduced the proliferation of DLD-1 and HT-29 colorectal cancer cells in a dose-dependent manner with IC50 values of 4.32 and 7.61 µg/mL, respectively. The venom also impedes cell migration, diminishes colony formation, and triggers apoptosis in the cancer cells. The venom also induced early and late apoptosis in the two cancer cell lines. The human colorectal cancer and apoptotic pathways were clarified at the molecular level using pathway panels, which revealed that 16 genes involved in colorectal cancer increased while 23 decreased. In the HT-29 cell line, 57 genes increased, and 1 decreased following venom treatment. Besides, the mRNA expression of 19 genes involved in the apoptotic pathway was increased, while 22 were reduced in DLD-1 cells. This study underscores the potential of M. eupeus venom as a natural therapeutic approach in the quest for cancer treatments.

Canak, H.N., Bas, K., Yağmur, E.A. et al. Mesobuthus eupeus venom modulates colorectal carcinoma signaling pathways and induces apoptosis. Med Oncol 42, 163 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1007/s12032-025-02689-2