A new study led by The University of Texas at Arlington, University of California Los Angeles, University of Sherbrooke, and Harvard University links metal exposure to digestive issues in children. The paper is published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology. “This is a very interesting and impactful study by Dr. Yike Shen and her co-authors,” said Arne Winguth, professor and chair of the UT Arlington Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences. “We know that exposure to metals can be quite harmful to growth and development in children, and this new study shows a link to metal exposure and disruptions to gut flora in children, which has not been widely examined before.” Previous research has documented that children are vulnerable to health problems caused by exposure to metals, including lead, iron, aluminum and nickel. Exposure to metals can come from natural sources, such as mineral deposits in Earth’s crust that can contaminate soil and groundwater. Exposure can also come from human-caused sources, such as from lead paint in older homes or heavy pesticides. In the study, Dr. Shen, an assistant professor of Earth and environmental sciences at UTA, and colleagues analyzed stool samples from 116 children aged 8–12 in Quebec. They found multiple associations between metal concentrations in the stool samples and changes in children’s gut microbiomes. Gut microbiome is the community of microorganisms in the digestive tract that helps the body digest food, support the immune system and regulate the metabolism. “Our study leverages microbiome data to reveal important connections between metal exposure and the childhood gut microbiome taxonomy and functional profiles,” Shen said. “Our findings will help advance future research on the impact of metal exposure on children’s health.” In one example, researchers found that children with higher zinc and magnesium levels in their bodies had a higher presence of Turicibacter sanguinis, a bacteria linked to obesity and diabetes. They also found that children with higher cadmium in their bodies had lower levels of Eubacterium eligens, a bacteria necessary to prevent inflammation and promote healing. Shen added that future research will further explore how these metals impact childhood health. Shen also highlighted the importance of collaborative science. She noted that her team at UTA, along with Feng Gao’s team at UCLA, have a long-term partnership with Larissa Takser’s team at the University of Sherbrooke, where the cohort is based. “This study would not be possible without this amazing team of researchers,” Shen said. More information:

