EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan guard Phat Phat Brooks shoved Michigan State guard Tre Holloman on Sunday at midcourt of the Breslin Center, where seniors have kissed the Spartans’ logo in their final home game ever since Shawn Respert did it in 1995.

Brooks and L.J. Cason were near center court with 37.2 seconds left after teammate Justin Pippen made his first of two free throws. Holloman approached the two Wolverines players and Brooks responded with a two-handed push.

That triggered a brief scrum before officials, Michigan coach Dusty May and Michigan State assistants separated the emotionally charged players.

“I hope … that Tre Holloman becomes a household name because of his basketball play,” Izzo told reporters after the game. “He’s a light heavyweight, so I don’t think he’d last long in the ring with anybody.”

Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) exchanges words with Michigan guards L.J. Cason (2) and Phat Phat Brooks during the second half of Sunday’s game. AP Photo/Al Goldis

Holloman and Cason were each given a technical foul.

No. 8 Michigan State later resumed its kiss tradition and went on to beat No. 17 Michigan 79-62 in the final game of the regular season, winning the Big Ten Conference title by three games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.