JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia has welcomed hosting the upcoming meeting between the United States and Ukraine, set to take place in Jeddah next week, as part of ongoing international efforts to establish a peace framework to end hostilities between Ukraine and Russia.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to facilitating dialogue and diplomatic initiatives aimed at securing lasting peace in Ukraine.

Over the past three years, Saudi Arabia has played a key role in hosting numerous meetings focused on resolving the conflict.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, confirmed on Thursday that discussions are underway to coordinate the meeting with Ukrainian officials.

Speaking at the White House, Witkoff stated that the gathering is expected to be held in either Riyadh or Jeddah, as part of broader negotiations to establish a framework for a peace agreement and an initial ceasefire.

“We’re now in discussions to coordinate a meeting with the Ukrainians,” Witkoff told reporters, adding that the objective is to draft a foundation for a sustainable peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

Adding to the momentum, Zelenskyy announced on Thursday that he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday for a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

“Next week, on Monday, my visit to Saudi Arabia is planned to meet the Crown Prince,” Zelenskyy said in a statement posted on his X account. “After that, my team will remain in Saudi Arabia to work with our American partners,” he said.

This diplomatic development follows a tense exchange between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on February 28.

Despite the friction, both sides have since resumed negotiations, including discussions on a revenue-sharing agreement concerning Ukraine’s mineral resources.

During his speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, Trump revealed that Zelenskyy had sent him a letter expressing willingness to engage in peace talks.

“I have received a letter from Zelenskyy in which he stated he is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible,” Trump said.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).