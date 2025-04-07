Article content

Canadian comedian Mike Myers made another appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, this time sporting a Canadian Tire T-shirt.

Myers has become the go-to performer to play Elon Musk, which he did so again in Saturday’s opening sketch, introducing a “self-vandalizing” Tesla that is equipped “with self-smashing headlights, self-slashing tires and AI-powered graffiti.”

He arrived in the sketch opposite U.S. President Donald Trump (as played by James Austin Johnson) wearing a cheese hat, which the real Musk was recently seen sporting.

“That was from when I tried to buy the election in Wisconsin,” said Myers, referring to Musk’s recent campaigning for a Republic judge on the state’s supreme court. He spent US$25 million but the Democratic candidate won.

“I’m an idiot,” Myers continued. “I should have just bought Wisconsin.”