Canadian comedian Mike Myers made another appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, this time sporting a Canadian Tire T-shirt.
Myers has become the go-to performer to play Elon Musk, which he did so again in Saturday’s opening sketch, introducing a “self-vandalizing” Tesla that is equipped “with self-smashing headlights, self-slashing tires and AI-powered graffiti.”
He arrived in the sketch opposite U.S. President Donald Trump (as played by James Austin Johnson) wearing a cheese hat, which the real Musk was recently seen sporting.
“That was from when I tried to buy the election in Wisconsin,” said Myers, referring to Musk’s recent campaigning for a Republic judge on the state’s supreme court. He spent US$25 million but the Democratic candidate won.
“I’m an idiot,” Myers continued. “I should have just bought Wisconsin.”
The sketch ends with Myers starting to suggest that the latest round of U.S. tariffs are a bad idea, as Johnson cuts him off and they then announce: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”
The show was hosted this week by Jack Black, with musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile. The two just released a new collaborative album, Who Believes In Angels?
Myers wasn’t quite finished with his appearance after the opening, however. Ninety minutes later, as the show wrapped, he joined the cast on stage wearing an olive T-shirt adorned with a Canadian Tire logo, which he proudly pointed out, even making an “elbows-up” gesture to the camera.
Canadian Tire does not seem to sell the shirt Myers was wearing. A search of “Canadian Tire merchandise” and “logo” on the retailer’s website turns up Canadian Tire branded buckets, hockey pucks, moving boxes and even a squeaky dog toy, but no apparel beyond hats. The National Post has reached out to Canadian Tire for comment.
The appearance was a followup to Myers’ turn as Musk last month, when his character was part of a sketch that parodied the recent meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He appeared during the closing credits of that show wearing a black T-shirt that said: “Canada is not for sale.”
