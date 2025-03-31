Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Bukayo Saka is “ready to go” as his side prepare to face Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Saka, who underwent surgery for a hamstring injury in December, has spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines for Arsenal but is fit to return against Fulham.

The 23-year-old sustained a tear to the muscle in his right leg during the first half Arsenal’s 5-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Bukayo Saka is ready to return from injury against Fulham. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta’s side have been stung by injuries this season with forwards Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus all facing long spells out for their respective injuries.

Riccardo Calafiori will not be available to play against Fulham. Arteta confirmed he will be out for “a matter of weeks” after suffering an injury over the international break with Italy.

Saka’s return comes as a boost for Arsenal as they bid to win their first Champions League title. They face reigning champions Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarterfinal clash on April 8.

The north London side are second in the Premier League, 12 points adrift of leaders Liverpool.