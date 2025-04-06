COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pentagon is looking beyond traditional defense contractors to tackle one of the most ambitious components of its proposed “Golden Dome” missile defense system: space-based interceptors that would destroy enemy missiles in flight.

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and U.S. Space Force announced plans to host a conference later this month specifically encouraging participation from commercial firms outside the traditional defense industry. “Non-Traditional Defense Contractors are highly encouraged to attend as MDA is extremely interested in innovative and disruptive capabilities and approaches that will support the SBI program,” according to a notice published last week.

Focus on early interception

The conference, scheduled for April 20-May 2 in Huntsville, Alabama, will explore space-interception concepts, with particular interest in ways to destroy missions in their boost phase.

“MDA is interested in concepts that are capable of boost-phase intercept,” the notification stated. This phase occurs during a missile’s initial ascent through Earth’s atmosphere immediately after launch, when missiles are traveling more slowly and on more predictable trajectories, making them vulnerable to interception.

The agency is also soliciting concepts for later-stage missile interception, including post-boost, early midcourse, and midcourse intercept capabilities, encompassing both kinetic and non-kinetic systems.

A modern “Star Wars”

The Golden Dome concept represents a revival of space-based missile defense ideas first explored during the Reagan administration’s Strategic Defense Initiative, colloquially known as “Star Wars.” That program was ultimately shelved due to technological limitations and prohibitive costs.

Recent advancements in space technology have renewed interest in orbital defense systems. Still, the Golden Dome project faces significant hurdles, as it aims to protect the entire United States from advanced threats including both ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

The project remains in its conceptual phase with substantial technological and organizational obstacles to overcome.

The administration’s outreach to non-traditional contractors signals recognition that breakthrough approaches may be necessary to make such a system feasible, both technologically and economically.

Such a system would represent a dramatic expansion of current U.S. missile defense capabilities, which rely primarily on ground- and sea-based interceptors. The addition of a **space layer** would provide global reach and reduce reaction time—but it would also require a constellation of highly specialized satellites and robust command-and-control architecture.

Related