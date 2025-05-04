A missile launched by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen on Sunday briefly halted flights and commuter traffic at Israel’s main international airport after an impact left a plume of smoke and caused panic among passengers.

The Houthi rebels have been striking Israel throughout the war in Gaza in solidarity with Palestinians.

The attack on Ben-Gurion International Airport came hours before top Israeli cabinet ministers were set to vote on whether to intensify the country’s military operations in Gaza.

The army, meanwhile, began calling up thousands of reserves in anticipation of a wider operation in Gaza, officials said.

The missile launch on Sunday set off air raid sirens in multiple parts of Israel . A plume of smoke was visible at the airport, according to footage shared by Israeli media. Passengers were heard shouting and scrambling for cover.

It was not immediately clear whether the projectile, which landed in a field near an access road leading to airport car parks, was the missile or its fragments, or an interceptor from Israel’s air defence systems. It left a deep crater in the ground and a nearby road was littered with dirt.