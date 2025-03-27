Dodgers bolster roster for title defense

Major League Baseball officially launched its season with the Tokyo Series, where the Los Angeles Dodgers swept the Chicago Cubs in two games. All league teams are starting their seasons this weekend on Thursday at 3:05 p.m. Eastern Time when the New York Yankees face the Milwaukee Brewers. Before each team plays their first game this year, there are important elements to observe.

Since the Yankees took home consecutive championships from 1998 to 2000, the Los Angeles Dodgers attempted to become the second team in history to accomplish this feat. The Dodgers fortified their baseball team last season with additional powerful players, including pitchers Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, and Kirby Yates, following their five-game victory over the Yankees. When both Shohei Ohtani and Clayton Kershaw heal up, the Dodgers can expect their current elite starting rotation to expand further.

Teoscar Hernández stayed with the club, and the Dodgers added Michael Conforto to supplement their star batting lineup, which includes Ohtani, Betts, and Freeman. The health of Mookie Betts remains uncertain because his recent illness caused him to lose 25 pounds while also missing the Tokyo Series. The Dodgers possess a strong reserve lineup, which should keep them among the championship contenders even without Betts participating.

Yankees, Mets, and Red Sox Reload for 2025

The Yankees recovered swiftly after free agency took Juan Soto, and Gerrit Cole got injured through the signings of Max Fried along with Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt, while acquiring closer Devin Williams. Due to injuries, their starting lineup now appears different, so they will lean heavily on Aaron Judge and fresh talents including Anthony Volpe and Jasson Domínguez to produce runs.

Soto received a historic 15-year, $765 million contract from the Mets after the team lost to the Dodgers in the 2022 NLCS. The injuries affecting Francisco Alvarez, together with Jeff McNeil, Frankie Montas, and Sean Manaea, have depleted the depth resources of their organization. The Mets will count on Soto and their bullpen players to stay competitive during the first part of the season.The Red Sox added Walker Buehler and Garrett Crochet to their starting rotation because they wanted to break their three-year postseason absence. Despite being in need of dependable starting pitchers, the Red Sox must deal with multiple pitching injuries sustained by Brayan Bello along with Lucas Giolito and Kutter Crawford. The Red Sox need their developing talent to show improvement since the acquisitions of Alex Bregman and Trevor Story’s recovery from injury will make AL East competition challenging.

Emerging stars, relocations, and trade buzz

Flooded by fan attention since he hit 17 homers as a rookie, Paul Skenes led the Pirates rotation last season while Elly De La Cruz became the Reds’ new face after leading the league in stolen bases. The Diamondbacks found Corbin Burnes to strengthen their weak pitching staff while they almost qualified for the playoff stage.

The Athletics face a dual relocation process starting with Sacramento before settling in Las Vegas, and the Rays will temporarily use the Yankees’ spring training grounds because Tropicana Field suffered damage from Hurricane Milton. Vladimir Guerrero Jr would be in the spotlight as the Toronto Blue Jays struggle this season, and he might end up traded as a result.

Multiple fascinating storylines indicate that the 2025 MLB season will become a standout among the seasons of the recent decade.

