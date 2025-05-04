Montel Jackson emerged victorious against Daniel Marcos at UFC on ESPN 67, which took place on Saturday night, May 3, in Des Moines. Jackson is currently ranked 15th in the bantamweight division, and he has extended his impressive winning streak to six fights. He faced off against Daniel Marcos, who came into the bout undefeated at 17-0 and was looking to break into the top 15. Both fighters had a lot on the line, but it was Jackson who proved his mettle in the octagon.Jackson (14-2) handed Marcos his first professional loss, earning a unanimous decision win with all three judges scoring it 30-27. The fight, however, failed to deliver fireworks and was largely uneventful.

In Round 1, Jackson opened with leg kicks and scored an early takedown. Marcos quickly stood up, and both fighters spent time clinching against the cage. Marcos did land a late takedown, but Jackson got up again, and the round ended with defensive actions from both sides.

Round 2 saw Marcos take the initiative in wrestling. He secured multiple takedowns, keeping Jackson on the defensive. Jackson escaped each time and landed some jabs and leg kicks in return. The round ended with neither fighter gaining clear momentum.

The third round saw a slight increase in action. Jackson landed a few punches, but the fight returned to clinching and takedown attempts. In the final moments, Jackson locked in a d’arce choke, but Marcos survived. The bout ended to boos from the crowd, who were hoping for more action.

In the end, Jackson’s consistent control and takedowns clearly gave him the edge. It may not have been a fan-friendly fight, but it marked a big step for Jackson, while Marcos will look to bounce back from his first career defeat.The official result was Montel Jackson def. Daniel Marcos via Unanimous Decision (30-27 x3).

