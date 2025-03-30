Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



The “morning-after” pill, a form of emergency contraception, will be made available over the counter for free in pharmacies in England this year, the UK government said Sunday.

Currently, women can get the pill for free from sexual health clinics run by the National Health Service (NHS) and most GP surgeries.

But it can cost up to £30 ($38) to get the emergency contraceptive over the counter at pharmacies.

Starting later this year, the pill will be available for free at pharmacies, aiming to “reduce inequalities,” according to a Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) statement.

The move will also help free up GPs by reducing the need for women to make appointments to access the pill, the DHSC said.

“Equal access to safe and effective contraception is crucial to women’s health care and a cornerstone of a fair society,” Health Minister Stephen Kinnock said.

“Women across England face an unfair postcode lottery when seeking emergency contraception, with access varying dramatically depending on where they live,” Kinnock added.

The government will announce additional details on Monday as part of a “package of investment and reform” for community and retail pharmacies.

© 2025 AFP