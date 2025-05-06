By Mike Dolan

LONDON (Reuters) – A look at what matters in U.S. and global markets today from Mike Dolan, Editor-At-Large, Finance and Markets

World markets are getting nervy again on the back of fresh salvos in Washington’s trade war, a striking slide in the U.S. dollar in Asia and an unexpected political twist in Germany.

I’ll dive into all of the market-moving news below.

Today’s Market Minute

* German conservative leader Friedrich Merz failed to secure enough parliamentary votes to become chancellor on Tuesday in a major blow that threw politics in Europe’s largest economy once more into disarray.

* Chinese travellers’ spending rose 8% year-on-year during the May Day holiday, but was still off pre-pandemic levels, while the country’s services activity expanded at the slowest pace in seven months in April.

* The dollar struggled to make headway on Tuesday as an unprecedented two-day surge in its Taiwanese counterpart spilled over to other regional peers and highlighted the fragility of the U.S. currency.

* Warren Buffett will stay on as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway after Vice Chairman Greg Abel takes over as chief executive officer. Shares of Berkshire closed down about 5% on Monday.

* Saudi Arabia has signalled it is willing to enter a painful price war to assert dominance over other oil producers, but worsening global economic conditions mean the kingdom’s standard playbook might be less effective this time around. Check out the latest from Reuters’ columnist Ron Bousso.

Asia FX rattles and Merz stumbles

Wall Street stock indexes broke a nine-day winning streak on Monday, and futures remain in the red ahead of today’s open, with fresh anxiety seeping in as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two day policy meeting later on Tuesday.

The recent market recovery had hinged in part on investor hopes for a measure of trade detente between the U.S. and China after Beijing last week said it was evaluating an offer from Washington to hold talks over tariffs.

But that trail seems to have gone cold, and market focus has instead shifted to an unexplained 10% surge in Taiwan’s dollar on Friday and Monday. Upward pressure on other Asia currencies such as Hong Kong’s dollar is generating chatter about whether dollar depreciation will be a central part of Washington’s trade negotiations.

While holidays across Asia on Monday may have exaggerated these moves somewhat, speculation is rising about whether some regional governments may be backing away from U.S. currency and bond holdings.