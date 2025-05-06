“TMU is committed to preventing and addressing all forms of violence or threats of violence in accordance with university policies,” university spokeswoman Jessica Leach wrote the Post, providing a list of services students could access, including counselling, student care and faculty support networks for employees. “At TMU we care deeply for the physical safety and wellbeing of all faculty, staff and students, and value a relationship built on trust and integrity with our community. We believe, as a community, that we have a shared responsibility for each other’s well-being.”