A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan

What appeared like a solid earnings beat from AI-bellwether Nvidia failed to impress nervy tech investors, with anxiety about the wider U.S. economy persisting as trade tariff drums keep beating.

As the poster child for the artificial intelligence boom that’s driven Wall Street outperformance over the past two years, the giant chip designer continues to underline the scale of that growth. But after a 3% bounce on Wednesday before the after-hours update, the stock ebbed about 1% overnight.

While Nvidia delivered a 78% surge in quarterly revenue, the end of triple-digit revenue growth in 2025 now seems inevitable. What’s more, it said first-quarter margins would tighten to 71% from 73.5% – lower than Wall Street’s 72.2% estimate – as it ramps up production of new flagship Blackwell AI chips.

The bar to impress is simply sky-high from here after a 1,800% stock price explosion over the past five years. And that’s alongside persistent fears about overspending in the booming industry, along with geopolitical trade and investment curbs and overseas competition add questions going forward.

The underwhelming reception for Nvidia’s latest did little to sooth the ongoing 10%-plus correction in stocks of the once ‘Magnificent Seven’ Big Tech U.S. megacaps since December.

And there are other fish to fry for the broader market as investors now parse signs of a new year slowdown in the U.S. economy, along with another confusing salvo on tariff threats from President Donald Trump late on Wednesday – this time a warning of 25% duties on Europe.

Futures on this year’s underperforming S&P500 index perked up on Thursday nonetheless, trying to claw back the 6,000 handle the index lost earlier in the week. Europe’s high-flying stock benchmarks, meantime, were knocked back about 0.5% from new records by the latest tariff warnings.

But the tariff uncertainty and deep cuts to government workers and programs underway stateside are starting to jangle business and consumer confidence and economic activity.

While likely affected by poor weather, housing is another worry and made for another data miss on Wednesday. Sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell more than expected in January as persistently high mortgage rates sidelined potential buyers.

Thursday’s diary offers another health check on the new year, with durable goods, jobless claims, pending home sales and another business survey due. And a January readout on inflation captured by the personal consumption expenditures basket is now keenly awaited.

