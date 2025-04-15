(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Mike Dolan, Editor-At-Large, Financial Industry and Financial Markets

The combination of an electronics tariff reprieve and dovish noises from the Federal Reserve have created a semblance of calm in financial markets, though the lingering trade war uncertainty means the respite probably won’t last long.

Today’s Market Minute

* The Trump administration is proceeding with probes into imports of pharmaceuticals and semiconductors as part of a bid to impose tariffs on both sectors on national security grounds, Federal Register filings on Monday showed.

* The dollar held steady on Tuesday, trading near a three-year low against the euro and a six-month trough against the yen, as investors trying to make sense of the constant changes to President Donald Trump’s tariffs remained wary of U.S. assets.

* LVMH shares sank on Tuesday after the world’s largest luxury group posted first quarter revenue that undershot expectations as U.S. shoppers curtailed the purchase of beauty products and cognac and sales in China remained weak.

* South Korea announced on Tuesday an increase in its support package for the country’s vital semiconductor industry to 33 trillion won ($23.25 billion), up about a quarter from a 26 trillion won package unveiled last year.

* Euro zone banks curbed firms’ access to credit last quarter and expect to keep tightening credit standards due to increasing concerns about the economic outlook, the European Central Bank’s lending survey showed on Tuesday.

Fed gives market a breather

Tech shares, including Apple, rallied on Monday after President Donald Trump excluded smartphones, computers and other electronics from his sweeping reciprocal duties on China, even while suggesting there would be an alternative tariff regime for the sector.

The move was Trump’s second climb down since the April 2 tariff shock. It was welcomed as such by investors, but it does little to defuse the huge uncertainty over what happens next.

The Trump administration is now proceeding with probes into imports of pharmaceuticals and semiconductors and could potentially use national security grounds to impose tariffs there.

Even though the S&P 500 closed 0.8% higher on Monday, it remains 4% below levels present just before April 2’s announcement and 8% down for the year to date. Implied volatility captured by the VIX remains above 30, almost 50% higher than historical averages.