A senior couple in Dartmouth, N.S., says they are living in a financial nightmare as they wait for their case to be heard in front of Nova Scotia’s tenancy board.

Janice and Ed Lalonde say they’re paying rent for two apartments, despite being locked out of one of them.

“I’m paying for an empty apartment I don’t have keys to and I’m not allowed access to,” said Janice.

The Lalondes were able to get what they call their “dream apartment,” only to find out their old landlords wouldn’t let them out of their lease, which doesn’t terminate until October.

The couple has continued to pay rent for both places, but their former landlords took their keys after deciding to renovate the apartment.

“We agreed to everything, simply because we didn’t want a fight,” said Janice.

The Lalondes pay $1,425 per month for their new apartment, and are also stuck paying an additional $2,275 for their old place plus electricity.

Global News made contact with the couple’s former landlords on Monday, but they did not want to speak about the case that is before the Nova Scotia tenancy board next week.

Meanwhile, Janice says paying two rents has them stretched thin.

“My husband’s back to working 40 hours, which he shouldn’t be doing at his age. I’ve taken my wedding rings to a jeweler … and have tried to sell them on consignment since January,” she said.

She says they have tried to sublet the old apartment, but have not found subtenants approved by the landlords.

Meanwhile, Janice and Ed hope, given what they’ve been going through, they’ll be let out of their old lease at next week’s hearing.

“I don’t want to hurt people I just can’t afford to lose whatever I have left to pay for two apartments,” said Janice.