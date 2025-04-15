The Maldives announced Tuesday it was banning the entry of Israelis from the luxury tourist archipelago in “resolute solidarity” with the Palestinian people.

President Mohamed Muizzu ratified the legislation shortly after it was approved by parliament on Tuesday.

“The ratification reflects the government’s firm stance in response to the continuing atrocities and ongoing acts of genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people,” his office said in a statement.

“The Maldives reaffirms its resolute solidarity with the Palestinian cause.”

The ban will be implemented with immediate effect, a spokesman for Muizzu’s office told AFP.

The Maldives, a small Islamic republic of 1,192 strategically located coral islets, is known for its secluded white sandy beaches, shallow turquoise lagoons and Robinson Crusoe-style getaways.

Official data showed that 59 Israeli tourists visited the archipelago only in February, among 214,000 other foreign arrivals.