There is growing evidence the U.S. economy was struggling even before this month’s tariff sweep, ramping up the chances of a 2025 recession and bets that the Federal Reserve will eventually cut interest rates as much as four times this year.

* The U.S. economy likely stalled or even contracted in the first quarter, underscoring the disruptive nature of President Donald Trump’s often chaotic tariff policy.

* President Donald Trump signed a pair of orders to soften the blow of his auto tariffs on Tuesday, and his trade team touted its first deal with a foreign trading partner.

* The Trump administration is working on changes to a Biden-era rule that would limit global access to AI chips, Reuters reported citing three sources familiar with the matter.

* Delivery giant UPS said on Tuesday that it would cut 20,000 jobs to lower costs, while General Motors pulled its outlook and pushed its investor call to Thursday pending possible changes to trade policy.

* China’s factory activity contracted at the fastest pace in 16 months in April, a factory survey showed on Wednesday.

U.S. economy creaking even before tariffs

The flood of U.S. economic data and corporate earnings due this week has started coming in, and things don’t look good. Tuesday’s jarring stream of poor trade, jobs and household confidence readouts is weighing on expectations for today’s first official take on U.S. first quarter GDP.

U.S. economic surprise indexes, which had briefly flipped positive for the first time in two months this week, have since relapsed and turned negative once again.

Perhaps the biggest red flag was the ballooning U.S. goods trade deficit in March, driven by a surge of imports seeking to beat the April tariff hikes. Net exports are an input for gross domestic product calculations, so this deficit bodes ill for today’s Q1 GDP print.

GDP trackers, like the closely watched Atlanta Fed ‘GDPNow’ model, are now firmly in the red.

Even though that GDP projection contrasts with consensus forecasts for a modest 0.3% expansion in the first quarter, Wall Street banks have scrambled to downgrade their calls this week. Goldman Sachs now sees GDP contracting at a 0.8% annualized rate, Deutsche Bank expects a 0.9% drop and JPMorgan forecasts shrinkage at a 1.75% pace.