Good morning MEE readers,

Here are some of key developments from the last few hours:

Trump’s envoy for captives, Adam Boehler, dismissed Israel’s anger over the direct talks with Hamas and praised Qatar for its role during the ceasefire talks

Families of captives held in Gaza as well as their supporters have set up a protest camp outside Israel’s Defence Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, the Times of Israel reported.

Israeli soldiers assaulted and arrested two young men in the centre of Jenin, Wafa reported, as Israeli soldiers and settlers continue raids across the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian media outlets also reported that clashes broke out between Palestinian fighters and Israeli soldiers near the eastern market in the old city of Nablus.

US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal slammed Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil’s arrest, calling it a ‘unacceptable’ crackdown on free speech.