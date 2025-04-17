Fans of YouTuber MrBeast who signed up for an “unforgettable” Las Vegas experience got what they asked for … just not in the way they expected.

Some outraged fans said the Las Vegas event advertised as an “immersive” experience fell far short of their expectations, and complained that they had to wait hours in their hotel rooms and only received a mystery bag that contained clearance items from his online store.

The three-day event at Resorts World Las Vegas was billed to be an “immersive” and “unforgettable” experience, according to KLAS-TV of Las Vegas which reported tickets cost about $1,000.

It included a limited-time hotel package featuring a three-night stay, an exclusive “mystery bag” with MrBeast merchandise with a potential $10,000 gift voucher for one fan, and an “on-site MrBeast-themed activation,” NBC affiliate KSNV of Las Vegas reported.

The event from April 13-15 was in partnership with the popular YouTuber. Following complaints, it appears that Resorts World removed the event from its website.

Guests told KLAS that the chaos started the moment they checked into the hotel. They were instructed to wait in their rooms for a surprise gift, the news station reported.

“I was told to wait in my room for two days for a package to come, so I legit spent two days in my room for a package to come, and it was a box of chocolates,” Theresa Metta said.

Metta said that fans were promised a mystery bag, but when she received hers, it contained clearance items from the online MrBeast store.

“It had kids’ shorts, an extra small shirt, a hat, and a medium shirt,” she told the news station. “If you go to Mrbeast.store to their merchandise right now, all this stuff is on clearance for $9. We were told we’d get exclusive merch. Obviously, that’s not the case.”

Travel vloggers Abed Nader and Chris Sawyer from Random Recess posted a YouTube video about their experience.

“I was telling Chris that I’m ready to leave,” Nader said at one point in the video. “I’m not gonna spend another dollar here at Resorts World, not in the casino. I don’t know, the lack of information.”

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has not put out a formal statement on the event.

In response to a fan’s complaint on X, he said: “Hey! This definitely isn’t the experience we hoped they’d deliver. My team’s already on it—I’d love to personally make it up to you and anyone else by inviting everybody affected to tour my actual studio! Can’t wait to meet you all and my team is reaching out to everyone.”

Random Recess posted on X earlier this week that MrBeast’s team reached out to them and said that Resorts World sent an email saying guests would be fully refunded.

MrBeast and Resorts World Las Vegas did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.