MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) on Thursday warned the public against individuals posing as officers and operatives of the agency for their illegal activities that include “extortion and what are commonly known as ‘hulidap’ schemes.” In a Facebook post, the PAOCC also uploaded snapshots of the alleged impersonators.

“It is crucial for the community to understand that the PAOCC does not, and will not, engage in any law enforcement operations without the appropriate coordination and partnership with the Philippine National Police (PNP), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), or other authorized law enforcement agencies. Adherence to this protocol is essential for upholding integrity and maintaining the trust of the public,” it added.