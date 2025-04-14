The Salvadoran presidency released footage of 10 alleged gang members being handed over by the US military to El Salvador police on April 14. This came a day before Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s visit to meet Donald Trump at the White House. Marco Rubio shared about the deportation on X, quoting them as “another 10 criminals from MS-13 & Tren de Aragua Foreign Terrorist Org”. The deportees were handed over by US soldiers to Salvadoran authorities donned in full combat and riot police gear. The deportees were processed at the Terrorism Confinement Center, where they were shaved, photographed, and taken to cells. Deportations have faced legal challenges, with concerns over the labelling of detainees as gang members without evidence.

