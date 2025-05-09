Muna Kalati, a leading organization dedicated to improving access to culturally relevant children’s literature in Africa, is proud to announce the launch of the Muna Kalati App—a digital platform designed to inspire a love for learning through African stories, characters, and educational experiences.

With over 250 eBooks, audiobooks, and animations, the app offers a rich, engaging, and distinctly Afrocentric content library aimed at nurturing literacy, creativity, and cultural pride among African children. From traditional folktales to modern adventures, each piece of content is carefully curated to reflect the values, identities, and realities of African communities.

A Marketplace for African Learning Materials

The Muna Kalati App is not only a learning platform—it is also Africa’s only digital marketplace dedicated exclusively to Afrocentric educational content. Through the app’s Publisher Portal, authors and publishers can distribute and sell their eBooks, audiobooks, and animated stories directly to a growing audience of educators, families, and young readers across the continent.

Interested publishers are invited to sign up on the Publisher Portal after which a distribution agreement will be shared. After this process, publishers will be able to upload contents on the Muna Kalati app and receive payment. Join this movement committed to reversing the under-representation of African stories in children’s media.

“For too long, African children have consumed learning content that doesn’t reflect their heritage, realities, or dreams,” said Christian Elongué, Executive Director of Muna Kalati. “This app offers not only visibility for African stories but also a practical tool to foster inclusive education and sustainable publishing ecosystems across the continent.”

A Tool for Change

The Muna Kalati App directly addresses a longstanding gap in Africa’s education and publishing landscape: the lack of accessible, engaging, and culturally relevant materials for children. By creating a centralized hub for Afrocentric content, Muna Kalati empowers educators, families, and literacy advocates to build reading habits and learning experiences grounded in African values.

Whether you’re a reader, writer, educator, or publisher, the Muna Kalati App offers new opportunities to engage with Africa’s literary heritage, elevate local voices, and contribute to the next generation’s educational journey.

Download the Muna Kalati app today to learn more.