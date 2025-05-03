More than twelve years after Aliza Sherman was fatally stabbed in downtown Cleveland, police arrested a man on Friday in connection with her death.

A grand jury has indicted Gregory Moore, 51 — Sherman’s former divorce attorney — on charges related to the fatal stabbing of the 53-year-old nurse and mother of four while she was waiting outside of his office building on March 24, 2013. The indictments include one count of aggravated murder, one count of conspiracy, six counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping.

Security footage captured a hooded person running from the scene of the crime, but the person, now believed to be Moore, was never identified. The case remained unsolved at the time.

Aliza Sherman. Obtained by NBC News

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations took on Sherman’s case in 2021, months after NBC’s “Dateline” featured Sherman’s case — speaking with her daughter Jennifer, eight years after the killing.

“The Sherman family has waited over a decade for answers regarding their mother’s homicide,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said in a statement. “Through the tenacious work of multiple law enforcement agencies, evidence was accumulated that paints the unmistakable picture that Gregory Moore orchestrated and participated in the brutal murder of Aliza Sherman.”

It does not appear that Moore has been assigned an attorney.

The indictment states that on the Sunday that Sherman was killed, Moore texted her to meet him at his office building at 4:30 p.m. and to let him know when she was leaving.

While Sherman waited outside the building, “Moore or an unnamed conspirator” approached her from behind and stabbed her more than 10 times, leading to her death, according to the indictment.

The indictment alleges Moore texted and called Sherman before and after he allegedly killed her.

“These texts and requests for calls were for the purpose of creating false evidence that Moore was unaware of Sherman’s assault,” the indictment says.

The grand jury’s indictment said Moore killed Sherman to prevent her divorce trial, which was scheduled to start the following day.

The indictment states that at the time of Sherman’s murder, Moore was being investigated for sending bomb threats to the courthouse on the days he had to appear in court to similarly avoid trials. Moore knew he was being investigating for the bomb threats, according to the indictment.

In 2017, Moore pleaded guilty to inducing panic related to the bomb threats and falsification for giving authorities misleading statements during the Sherman investigation.

Moore will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date, prosecutors said.