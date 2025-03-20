Bacterial infections that resist antibiotics are one of the biggest challenges in modern medicine, especially when they form biofilms, which are slimy layers of bacteria that form protective shields against antibiotics, making them difficult to eliminate. Dr. Piotr Golec and his team from the University of Warsawhave come up with a new approach to tackling bacterial biofilms by using bacteriophages, viruses that specifically attack and destroy bacteria, armed with silver nanoparticles, tiny particles of silver known for their ability to kill bacteria and prevent infections. Their findings appear in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports.

Viruses known as bacteriophages, or simply phages, target and infect bacteria, while silver nanoparticles are widely recognized for their germ-killing properties. The research team brought these two elements together to develop a strong antibiofilm treatment. “T7 phages armed with silver nanoparticles show greater success in breaking down bacterial biofilms compared to phages or nanoparticles used separately,” explained Dr. Golec, lead researcher of the study. The team modified T7 phages to display a small peptide, a short amino-acid sequence that enable the phage bind to silver nanoparticles, creating a bioactive material that effectively disrupts biofilm structures.

Experiments revealed that this combination not only reduced the bulk of biofilms but also lowered the survival rate of bacteria more effectively than using either component alone. The engineered phages with silver nanoparticle-binding peptides, Dr. Golec calls them as “nano-phages”, showed a strong ability to bind with silver nanoparticles. This ensured that the nanoparticles stayed concentrated where they were needed—at the site of infection—rather than spreading randomly. Dr. Golec describes such nano-phages as taxi drivers delivering silver nanopartilces to a specific location – the site of bacterial infection. Even when used in small amounts, these engineered nano-phages with silver nanoparticles were able to destroy biofilms, making this method both powerful and practical.

Safety was a key focus of this research, particularly the effects of the engineered T7 phages carrying silver nanoparticles on human cells. The team found that while high doses of silver nanoparticles alone could be harmful to human cells, the carefully controlled levels used in this approach were safe and did not cause damage in laboratory tests—controlled experiments conducted in a scientific setting to assess safety and effectiveness. “Our findings show that this innovative method is not only effective but also safe for potential medical treatments,” Dr. Golec added.

New solutions like this offer hope in the fight against bacteria that no longer respond to antibiotics. By combining the natural ability of phages to target bacteria with the broad antibacterial action of silver nanoparticles, Dr. Golec and colleagues have introduced a promising strategy to combat stubborn biofilm-related infections. Further studies will aim to fine-tune this method for real-world medical use and examine its effectiveness against different types of bacteria.

Journal Reference

Mateusz Szymczak, Jarosław A. Pankowski, Agnieszka Kwiatek, Bartłomiej Grygorcewicz, Joanna Karczewska-Golec, Kamila Sadowska, Piotr Golec. “An effective antibiofilm strategy based on bacteriophages armed with silver nanoparticles.” Scientific Reports, 2024. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-024-59866-y

About the Author

Dr. Piotr Golec is a research team leader at the University of Warsaw, specializing in the biology of bacterial viruses. For many years, he has been investigating the potential of bacteriophages in combating antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. His research focuses on the genetic engineering of phages to enhance their antibacterial properties, aiming to develop innovative therapies. A passionate scientist and innovator, he is dedicated to exploring new frontiers in microbiology to address global health challenges.