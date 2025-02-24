Media are invited to attend the 2025 Alabama Space Day from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery.

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, and aerospace industry partners will host the annual public event to celebrate Alabama’s robust aerospace contributions and capabilities, which provide significant economic benefits for the entire state.

Area middle school and high school students will have an opportunity to speak with NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and participate in activities and exhibits. The event also will include a reading of a Space Day resolution by Alabama legislators with NASA Marshall Director Joseph Pelfrey, highlighting Alabama’s contributions to space exploration.

Media interested in interviewing NASA Marshall officials or attending NASA events should contact Hannah Maginot at hannah.l.maginot@nasa.gov or 256-932-1937.

Space Day 2025 exhibitors include: NASA Marshall, Teledyne Brown Engineering, KBR, Special Aerospace Services (SAS), Sentar, Blue Origin, Astrion, ULA, The University of Alabama in Huntsville’s Propulsion Research Center, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing.

Media opportunities for the day include:

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Exhibits and STEM activities

Location: South Capitol Lawn and Tunnel between Capitol Building and State House

10:30 to 11 a.m. – Alabama Space Day 2025 Proclamation Ceremony

Location: Capitol Auditorium

11 to 11:30 a.m. – Alabama Space Authority Meeting

Location: Capitol Auditorium

1 to 2 p.m. – Resolution readings on the House and Senate Floors

About the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center is celebrating 65 years of blending legacy with innovation, advancing space exploration and scientific discovery through collaboration, engineering excellence, and technical solutions that take humanity beyond tomorrow’s horizon.

For more information on NASA Marshall, visit https://www.nasa.gov/marshall.

Media Contact:

Hannah Maginot

Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Ala.

hannah.l.maginot@nasa.gov

256-932-1937