The NASA-SpaceX Crew-10 mission is set to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) at approximately 9:37 AM IST on Sunday, March 16. This mission is part of NASA’s regular crew rotation and will also bring back stranded US astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore.

NASA’s live coverage resumed at 7:55 AM IST on Sunday, featuring astronauts Anne McClain, Nichole Ayers, Takuya Onishi (JAXA), and Kirill Peskov (Roscosmos) as they approach the ISS for a long-duration science mission.

The Dragon spacecraft, designed to dock autonomously, will connect to the forward-facing port of the station’s Harmony module. However, both the Crew-10 team aboard the spacecraft and the ISS crew will monitor the approach closely.

Hatch opening is expected about 11:12 AM IST, after which Crew-10 will join the Expedition 72 crew, which includes NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Don Petitt, Sunita Williams, and Butch Wilmore, along with Roscosmos cosmonauts Aleksandr Gorbunov, Alexey Ovchinin, and Ivan Vagner.

