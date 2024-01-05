Neon has put out a mysterious teaser for an upcoming horror film, which has led to speculation about whether it’s one of the ones we already know about.

The teaser, posted by Bloody Disgusting, is titled That’s Not My Daughter and is a moody foreboding clip that brings to mind a couple of upcoming announced movies from Neon.

The most immediate candidates are the films Longlegs starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage. The Oz Perkins film is about Monroe’s FBI agent pursuing Cage’s titular serial killer. The other would be the Hunter Schaefer film Cuckoo from director Tilman Singer.

Interestingly, Bloody Disgusting’s Meagan Navarro ruled out Cuckoo in a (now deleted) social media post, but suggested there are hints as to what it actually is for. Longlegs certainly seems the more likely of the two, given the quite distinct true crime murder mystery feeling it has, but of course, it could be for another Maika Monroe horror with It Follows sequel They Follow.

Whatever it is for, it won’t be too long until we get confirmation, and, hopefully a full reveal.