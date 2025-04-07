Authorities Seize Tigers



A 71-year-old man from Pahrump, Nevada, was arrested after seven tigers were seized from his home. The man claimed the tigers were his emotional support animals. Authorities said he did not have the required permits.

Karl Mitchell was arrested during a raid at his residence in Nye County. Officials stated he failed to obtain a Special Conditions Animal Permit, which is required to keep exotic animals. Over the years, Mitchell was reported to have allowed the tigers to roam freely.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill said reports and social media posts showed the tigers outside the property and interacting with people. Authorities said this violated multiple safety regulations.

Emotional Support Animals



In an interview with local media, Mitchell stated he did not need special permits. He said the tigers were his emotional support animals. He also claimed they posed no danger to the public.

Mitchell further stated that he had rescued the tigers from Joe Exotic. Joe Exotic is a former zoo owner, who is now in prison for a murder-for-hire case.Also Read: This is the reason why US President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on even uninhabited islands



Tigers Relocated



Authorities said Mitchell initially cooperated with deputies. But he refused to hand over keys to the cages holding the tigers. A veterinarian and wildlife officials were present during the raid to evaluate and relocate the animals. The seven tigers were being moved to an undisclosed sanctuary. They will stay there until further orders.

FAQs



Why was Karl Mitchell arrested in Nevada?

Karl Mitchell was arrested for resisting arrest and owning tigers without proper permits in Nye County.

What happened to the seized tigers?

The tigers were evaluated by a veterinarian and taken to a secure sanctuary until further legal decisions are made.

