The Association of Electrical and Mechanical Trades (AEMT) is celebrating its 80th anniversary and has introduced its first Codes of Practice for, and backed by, its membership. The introduction of the AEMT Codes of Practice aims to support the Association’s members in delivering a high-quality service while reassuring their customers that AEMT members maintain and repair electromechanical equipment to the highest standards.

The AEMT was formed in 1945, initially to build purchasing power to negotiate the exchange of leftover industrial electrical equipment from HM Government, following the war. “In so doing,” says a statement from the group, “the Association saved the public purse the huge cost of administering and auctioning-off the equipment in the UK and ensured vast amounts didn’t end up on the scrap heap.”

In the eight decades that followed, says the AEMT, the group and its membership have built a reputation for excellent service in the repair and maintenance of electromechanical equipment across many different industries and sectors.

The group – acting with the support of its membership – can claim an instrumental in the development and creation of best practice guidance on the ‘repair and overhaul of electrical equipment for use in potentially explosive atmospheres’, which became the basis for the internationally-recognised Ex repair standard, IEC BS EN 60079-19.

The AEMT has also developed best practice guidance on areas such as the ‘Handling, Use and Storage of Hazardous Substances’, ‘Safety in Electrical Testing’, and ‘AC Three Phase Stator Winding Connections’. And it carried out a detailed study which resulted in the ‘AEMT Good Practice Guide – The Repair of Induction Motors: Best Practices to maintain Energy Efficiency’, which has since been further updated.

Following ratification at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in late 2024, the Association has now introduced an overarching code of practice, something to which those working in the sector can aspire. The document aims to set a benchmark standard for the industry, providing trust and a mark of quality for AEMT member service facilities.

The codes, which will formally come into effect late in 2025, set out standards its members are expected to meet in a number of areas, including quality, expertise, integrity, sustainability, stability and safety.

The development of the standards began in late 2023 when the proposal was first presented to the Association’s governing Council. A working group was formed of members and AEMT representatives, coming together on several occasions to develop a draft of the codes. This was then presented to the full membership, with feedback incorporated into the final version, which was then presented at the EGM.

Any member organisations that do not currently meet the standards set out in the codes will be classified as ‘Working Towards’ and will be able to access resources and support from the AEMT to help them reach their goals. Members who meet the standards can self-assess their organisations as ‘Compliant’. While on-site assessment will be required for members to gain ‘Verified’ status. The AEMT will carry out spot check visits to ensure standards are being maintained by both compliant and verified members.

Commenting on the launch of the Codes of Practice, Thomas Marks, the AEMT’s General Manager and Secretary, said: “We are delighted to have formed our Codes of Practice as a key milestone in our 80th year, and I’m extremely grateful for all the effort that our members and team have put into their creation. I believe this demonstrates that the Association and its members are aligned in the quest to deliver exceptional services wherever possible. I also believe it will give our members confidence in knowing they are running their businesses to the highest standards, and that support is there from the AEMT with any areas they are looking to develop.

“I also believe that, for companies looking to work with an electromechanical repair specialist, the high standards our codes of practice set out will reassure them that an AEMT member is a sound choice.”

The AEMT Codes of Practice can be downloaded from the AEMT website, where visitors will find details of other initiatives planned during the Association’s 80th anniversary year, including a revamped conference in September 2025 and the annual AEMT Awards in November.