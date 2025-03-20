On March 6, a New Jersey bill to streamline residential rooftop solar systems had its scheduled vote in the Assembly Commerce, Economic Development and Agriculture Committee. The bill passed out of the committee in a nine-to-one vote, receiving bipartisan support.

A-5264, sponsored by Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak (D-18), would require the Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs to establish a State Smart Solar Permitting Platform. The bill then stipulates that local communities must either accept this platform for residential rooftop solar permitting, or adopt an alternative smart permitting platform locally.

The identical companion bill, S4100, is sponsored by Senator John McKeon (D-27) in the Senate. At the hearing, Doug O’Malley, Director of Environment New Jersey, along with Vote Solar, Permit Power, and SEIA, testified in support of the bill.

“Too often, unnecessary red tape is making it costly and difficult to go solar in New Jersey,” said Doug O’Malley, Director of Environment New Jersey. “We need smart permitting that cuts wait times and streamlines the process without compromising safety.”