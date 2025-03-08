– They arrive in private jets accompanied by personal staff, including chefs and nannies. Their visits are short – typically lasting two to three weeks – during which they tour multiple properties. With budgets reaching up to NZ$35 million (S$26.6 million), they seek large homes offering convenience and exclusivity, prioritising proximity to the airport, privacy and security.

For real estate agent Hamish Walker, who specialises in luxury properties in the New Zealand resort town of Queenstown, these wealthy buyers from Singapore represent a growing clientele.

Join ST’s Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.