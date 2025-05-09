The air traffic controllers directing planes into the airport in Newark, N.J., lost their radar Friday morning for the second time in two weeks.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the radar at the facility in Philadelphia that directs planes in and out of Newark airport went black for 90 seconds at 3:55 a.m. ET Friday. That’s similar to what happened on April 28.

That first radar outage led to hundreds of flights being cancelled or delayed at the Newark airport in the past two weeks after the FAA slowed down traffic at the airport to ensure safety.

Five controllers also went on trauma leave after that outage, worsening the existing shortage. It’s not clear if any additional controllers will go on leave now.

The number of cancellations of Newark departures jumped from the low 40s to 57 after this latest outage to lead the country, according to FlightAware.com.

Newark ranks second in the number of cancelled arrivals with 60, but that number also increased Friday morning. Nearly 300 delays were reported at the airport. Officials said there have been more than 1,700 cancellations and delays at the airport this week.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a briefing Friday morning that the “glitch this morning at Newark” was caused by the same issues as last week, but it didn’t disrupt flights.

“Everything went back online after the brief outage, and there was no operational impact,” Leavitt said.

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer blamed the problems that have plagued Newark on the lack of proper air traffic controller staffing and modern technology.

He said at a news conference Friday that there are currently about 20 controllers working, and that number should be in the 60s. And many of the lines connecting controllers to the radar are outdated copper wires. The New Jersey Democrat said the April 28 outage was caused by one of those copper wires getting fried.

“Our region is a key economic artery for our country. Yet this region … one of the busiest air spaces in the world, as I mentioned, is running off a tower that’s full of copper wire dating back to the 1980s with outdated and inefficient technology. And the region is short — and this is a big deal — the region is short about 40 air traffic controllers,” Gottheimer said. He said the tower was built back in “the Brady Bunch era” in 1973.

The FAA said earlier this week that it is installing new fibre optic data lines to carry the radar signal between its facilities in Philadelphia and New York. Officials said some of the lines connecting those two facilities are outdated copper wire that will be replaced. But it’s not clear how quickly those repairs can be completed.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a multibillion-dollar plan Thursday to replace the country’s aging air traffic control system to prevent problems like this from happening and give controllers modern technology. That plan includes installing 4,600 new high-speed connections and replacing 618 radars across the country.

Officials developed the plan to upgrade the system after a deadly midair collision in January between a passenger jet and an army helicopter killed 67 people in the skies over Washington, D.C. Several other crashes this year also put pressure on officials to act.

But the shortcomings of the air traffic control system have been known for decades. The National Transportation Safety Board has not determined that a problem with the air traffic control system caused that crash near Reagan National Airport.