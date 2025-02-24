

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) sent a letter Friday to Congress asking for $40 billion in funding for fire relief — two weeks after signing $50 million in spending to fight the Trump administration on immigration and other policies. [emphasis, links added]

As Breitbart News reported:

“Both bills were passed after a special legislative session called by Newsom after the election to prepare California to lead the opposition to the second Trump administration.

“Newsom and the Democrat-controlled legislature reached a deal to fund the anti-Trump effort even as the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire were still smoldering in Los Angeles.”

One $25 million bill provides legal help for illegal aliens; another $25 million is to fight other Trump policies in court.

President Joe Biden provided six months’ worth of funding to California before leaving office.

But the rebuild will take years, and Newsom — having launched his assault on Trump — is begging for more.

In a 14-page letter to congressional leaders published by Politico, Newsom promises:

“Make no mistake, Los Angeles will use this money wisely. California will ensure that funds will serve individuals, communities, property owners, and businesses that suffered losses from these deadly fires.”

Newsom made no offer to the federal government in return — no changes in forest management, no changes in water management, no changes in emergency services, and no commitment to drop the $50 million in negative spending.

Ambassador Rick Grenell said last week that there would be “strings” on federal aid. Politico reports that Newsom is desperate not to have strings attached.

This author personally recommended to President Trump that he appoint a “special master” to oversee federal aid to California, along the lines of the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund.

The president accepted the proposal.

