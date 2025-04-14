(Reuters) -NextDecade said on Monday France’s TotalEnergies will buy 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG)for 20 years from Rio Grande LNG Train 4.

U.S. liquefied natural gas producer said it has contracted a total of 4.6 MTPA of LNG from Train 4 on a long-term basis and expects existing long-term commercial agreements to be sufficient to support a favourable Final Investment Decision (FID).

The Rio Grande LNG export plant has suffered repeated delays and has been in development for years, with the first train expected to reach completion by 2027.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Pooja Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)