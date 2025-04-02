Tony Elumelu, a Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist, has been appointed to the IMF’s newly established Advisory Council on Entrepreneurship and Growth. Joining global figures like Marc Benioff, Salesforce CEO, and Reema Al-Saud, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, Elumelu will help shape policies that promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable private sector-led growth. The council, created by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, aims to enhance macroeconomic conditions across the fund’s 191 member nations. As chairman of Heirs Holdings and UBA, Elumelu brings deep expertise in finance and development, further amplified by his foundation’s support for over 25,000 African entrepreneurs. With this appointment and his cross-sector influence, the Nigerian billionaire further solidifies his role as a powerful voice in global economic reform.

Source: Business Insider Africa