Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said their 1-0 victory over Uruguay in Friday’s World Cup qualifier in Montevideo showed the depth of their squad after Lautaro Martínez, Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala all missed out due to injury.

The match was headed for a draw until a 67th-minute strike from 23-year-old Thiago Almada.

“The national team is a team. When one is missing, another steps up,” Scaloni told reporters.

“We had some very important absentees but we have great players to go out on the field. The team is always more than just the names.”

Argentina next host Brazil in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.