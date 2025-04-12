Telescopes, parts, accessories, and cameras are not included in exceptions announced April 12 to the Trump administration’s tariffs.

Shipments of telescope equipment are not included under new tariff exceptions announced April 12. Credit: Customs and Border Protection/Alexis Hall

Exceptions announced today to the Trump administration’s so-called “reciprocal tariffs” are unlikely to provide any relief to the amateur astronomy industry, as they do not cover categories for telescopes, mounts, or digital cameras.

The updated guidance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) affects the reciprocal tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on April 9. Though nearly all of these tariffs were paused later that day, the administration raised tariffs on China to a total rate of 145 percent — with major repercussions for the astronomy industry.

The exclusions announced today (April 12) span various categories of products related to electronics, computers, and semiconductors, listed by their codes in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS). These will benefit makers of smartphones and computers and other tech companies who manufacture products in China.

But these exceptions do not include any of the categories for most astronomical equipment.

Ben Hauck, senior vice president of North American sales for Celestron, told Astronomy that it appears nothing the company imports is covered under the excluded codes. The majority of their products are imported under HTS code 9005, a heading that covers “binoculars, monoculars, other optical telescopes, and mountings therefor.”

A subheading of the same (9005.90) explicitly includes “parts and accessories (including mountings)”. Therefore, even a computerized Go-To mount — though filled with electronics — falls under the umbrella of heading 9005.

Hauck said that Celestron’s Origin — a smart telescope that exclusively takes images, with no optical eyepiece — is also considered an optical telescope and is covered under 9005.

Digital still and video cameras are covered under the heading 8525, which was also not included in the CBP list of exceptions.

“There are some items that could conceivably be registered under more than one HTS code, and as long as you take the proper steps you can reclassify to minimize tariff impacts,” Hauck said. “But for most telescope equipment there is only one obvious code. Sadly, no relief yet.”

The escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China have thrown the telescope industry into chaos. On April 10, Celestron froze all outbound shipments from China and from its warehouse to U.S. dealers until the situation becomes clearer.

READ MORE: Amateur astronomy industry grapples with tariff chaos