When you’re heading on a trip, whether a weekend away or a longer vacation, it’s important to have the correct luggage. Hard-shell suitcases are a great option for any type of trip due to their durability and functionality, especially when you’re dealing with the rough and tumble of airport handlers or bumpy roads.

Nordstrom Rack offers a ton of luggage for any occasion, from suitcases to duffel bags to backpacks. For an option that will stand the test of time and see you through all of your adventures, look no further than the Calpak Lomita 4-Piece Hardside Luggage Set.

Right now, you can get the set at a huge discount. Currently priced at just $85, that’s a 74% saving on its original price tag of $330. It’s an incredible value for the money, so we recommend you take advantage of the savings before it ends.

Calpak Lomita 4-Piece Hardside Luggage Set, $85 (was $330) at Nordstrom Rack

The set comes in four colorways, including black, forest green, and navy, and has everything you need for a smooth and easy trip. It includes two suitcases and two travel accessories: a neck pillow and an eye mask.

Versatile enough for both shorter and longer trips, the suitcases are two different sizes. The carry-on suitcase will fit great overhead on many domestic and international airlines, including quick getaways and business trips. The larger checked suitcase, measuring 29.75 inches by 18.75 inches by 12.5 inches, is an excellent companion to your two-week vacation in the Caribbean.

Both suitcases have all the features to keep your clothes, toiletries, and technology secure and organized. There are zippered compartments in both cases, allowing you to separate your items so you won’t have to dig to find that one specific T-shirt you love.

The four spinner wheels ensure your case will glide along with ease, and the telescoping handle allows you to adjust it to the most comfortable height for you. A TSA-approved lock ensures you’re not panicking about being unable to unfasten the padlock when you’ve misplaced the key.

In addition to the suitcases, the set comes with a plush neck pillow and a silky, soft eye mask, so you can enjoy your flight—even when you’re in economy class on a ten-hour journey—in comfort.

At such a great price, this deal isn’t one to be missed. Travel in style and sophistication with the Calpak Lomita 4-Piece Hardside Luggage Set for only $85 at Nordstrom Rack. And if you’re looking for more luggage options, a “luxurious” designer duffel bag is also on offer at the retailer.