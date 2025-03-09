



As fun as it is to dress up for a big event or a night out with friends, there’s nothing like snuggling down in your comfiest clothes on a casual weekend or while working from home.

Nordstrom Rack offers a ton of casualwear options that will suit any style and aesthetic, including the reviewer-loved Threads 4 Thought Sanders Fleece Hoodie. Right now, you can grab it at a great discount. With up to 76% off its original price tag of $58, it can be yours for as little as $14.

Threads 4 Thought Sanders Fleece Hoodie, From $14 (was $58) at Nordstrom Rack

The hoodie is available in eight stylish colors, including yellow, black, sage, gray-blue, and cinnamon. Starting from $14, the lowest price hoodie is the red “kombucha” and blue “neptune” colorways, while the other hues range from $16 to $25.

Made from 65% cotton and 35% recycled polyester, the soft hoodie is the ideal piece for prioritizing comfort and coziness while still looking stylish. The fleecy hoodie looks great paired with jeans, leggings, slacks, and more, as well as being the perfect layering item for when you need a little extra warmth.

It’s machine-washable, making cleaning a breeze. Simply pop it on a standard wash and tumble dry on low heat to avoid any potential shrinkage.

Shoppers have given the hoodie rave reviews, with an average rating of 4.4 stars out of five.

“This hoodie is a perfect fit and is so soft and comfortable,” one reviewer wrote. “I highly recommend it!”

“This is the softest hoodie,” another said. “So cozy and warm!”

“Husband loves it—fits well. [He’s] 6 foot 3 inches, 200 pounds, and [the] large fits [perfectly]. It’s soft,” a third wrote. “The fabric is a little different, there’s a soft and fluffy texture.”

At such a great price, it’s no surprise that some sizes and colors are beginning to sell out. Update your casual clothing collection, and shop the Threads 4 Thought Sanders Fleece Hoodie at Nordstrom Rack starting from just $14.