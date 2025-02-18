COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Norway’s central bank said on Tuesday it had received 82 applications for the position of CEO of the country’s vast sovereign wealth fund.

The list included the current CEO Nicolai Tangen who last year said he would seek a new term as he felt the job was not yet done.

Tangen, 58, became the fund’s CEO in September 2020, for a five-year term, which can be renewed once.

The applicants also included former Deputy Minister of Finance Erlend Grimstad as well as Greenpeace Norway’s leader Frode Pleym.

A stand-up comedian, several teenagers and some candidates with no current job were also on the list.

The $1.8 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, invests the proceeds of the Norwegian state’s oil and gas revenues in foreign bonds, stocks, property and renewable energy projects.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)